Italy and France to join trilateral in Cairo on Wednesday

The foreign ministers of Cyprus, Greece, Egypt, Italy and France will meet in Cairo on Wednesday to find a way to reverse the current state of play in the Eastern Mediterranean, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said on Tuesday.

Christodoulides will participate in the meeting to discuss the latest developments in Libya and the eastern Mediterranean.

“As you know, France and Italy are among the EU member states that have always exhibited interest in developments in the eastern Mediterranean,” the minister told state broadcaster CyBC.

He added that energy companies from these two countries, Italian ENI and French Total, operate in the Cypriot exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“So, tomorrow’s objective is evaluating the situation in the region,” he said, adding they would discuss Libya, Syria and Cyprus’ EEZ.

He said the discussion will “see through an in-depth discussion and assessment of the state of affairs of how the situation can be shaped, always on the basis of a positive approach and of international law, in order to bring about developments that benefit all states in the region.”

According to Christodoulides, the goal is to see how to reverse the current situation in the eastern Mediterranean, “which, in the long run, is not in the best interest of any state in the region.”

The minister said they would discuss how to transform the region to one of security and stability through cooperation.

He also said that the current situation does not help efforts for the solution of the Cyprus problem.

“We must be completely honest. The way things are being shaped make this effort a difficult one,” Christodoulides said.

Though Turkey has informed the UN that she does not want any developments before the elections in the north, he said, the government believes that time must not be lost simply by sitting and waiting for the elections to end or for what comes next before talks restart.

“It is for that reason that one of our actions at international level, specially the UN, and the EU is (calling for) the need for the dialogue to restart from where it left off in Crans-Montana, given, of course, that Turkey ends her illegal activities,” he said.

He added that the Greek Cypriot side was not content with the fact that there are no talks at the moment “just because Turkey does not wish it.” He argued that the elections in the north cannot be used as an obstacle to an informal five-party meeting in the same composition as the talks in Crans-Montana in 2017.

According to the minister efforts are underway, especially by the EU, which is sending messages on the need for the Turkish illegal activities to end to allow the restart of the talks.

He said, however, that so far there has been no result.



