January 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kannaviou reservoir becomes ninth to overflow

By Jonathan Shkurko078

The Kannaviou reservoir has become the ninth dam to overflow, according to the latest figures published by the Water Development Department (WDD) on their website on Tuesday.

The Kannaviou reservoir is the fourth largest in Cyprus and the third largest in the Paphos district, with a storage capacity of 17.2 million cubic metres of water.

The last time the dam overflowed was in 2012.

The other dams currently over their maximum capacity are Kalavasos, Yermasoyia, Arminou, Asprokremmos, Argaka, Pomos, Xyliatos and Kalopanagiotis.

Kouris, the island’s largest reservoir, is also close to being full, with water levels currently at 96.6 per cent.

In response to the expected overflow, the police, advised by the WDD has closed the road above the reservoir until the situation is deemed safe again.

According to the WDD, the Evretos dam in the Paphos district, which has a storage capacity of over 24 million cubic metres (mcm) of water, is also expected to overflow on Wednesday evening.
Aside from the heavy rains of recent days, last year’s heavy inflow of water has helped push water stocks at near capacity.

As of today, total reserves stand at 94.6 per cent of the total, amounting to a total of 275.226 mcm

On the same day last year, reserves were at only 24.3 per cent.

 


