January 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Let’s hope reason prevails

By CM Reader's View0109
File photo: the teen being taken for a previous court appearance

Let’s hope reason prevails.

A suspended sentence and she returns home to heal.

An appeal to the Supreme Court which will surely overturn what looks an unsafe verdict.

Then hopefully some fundamental changes to how rape victims are treated in Cyprus (specialist rape units, recording of all police interviews, separate judges to rule on admissibility of evidence in non-jury trials etc).

Then let’s also remember that Cyprus is overall a friendly and safe country. Perhaps we can also move to more upmarket tourism and showcase the real Cyprus.

British foreign minister urges Cyprus to ‘do the right thing’


