January 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

New edition of tax guide for 2020 by PwC Cyprus

By Press Release034

The new edition of PwC’s tax guide for 2020 is now available on the organisation’s website. The practical guide provides general information about Cyprus’ tax system as it is based on current Cyprus legislation and practice and includes the most recent changes in our direct and indirect tax laws.

It constitutes a rich source of information for timely and effective tax compliance and planning by legal entities and individuals without, however, substituting specialised professional advice. The guide is currently available in English and will soon also be available in Greek and Russian.

Commenting on the 28th edition of PwC’s tax guide Mr Stelios Violaris, Tax Advisory Partner at PwC Cyprus notes: “The 2020 tax guide offers easy and immediate access to detailed information on the most recent developments in Cyprus’ tax system.  Our aim is to transfer knowledge that provides value to both individuals and businesses that operate or are looking to expand their business activities in Cyprus as well as to the wider business community”.

The guide, titled “Tax, Facts & Figures 2020 – Cyprus”, is available on the organisation’s website on www.pwc.com.cy/tax-facts-figures


