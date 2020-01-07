January 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Parents of girl, 8, mistakenly reported missing to face trial for neglect

By Gina Agapiou00

A case against the parents of an eight-year-old girl who reported her missing over the weekend of child neglect and giving false statements was filed in court on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old father of the girl took her to a nearby friend’s house in Ayios Ioannis in Limassol on Sunday but later forgot because he was under the influence of alcohol. He then reported her missing.

The 34-year-old mother was also notified of her daughter’s whereabouts as she had previously called her friend, the owner of the house where the girl was found, to ask whether her daughter could visit.

A large search operation was launched by Limassol police on Monday after she was reported missing but she later returned home on foot around 4pm the same day.

Both parents were arrested on Monday for neglecting a child under 16 and for giving false statements to the police about her disappearance but were later released.

Media reports on Tuesday said the father appears to be an alcoholic.

Social welfare services have temporary custody of the young girl until the hearing of the case on February 13.

 

 


Related posts

Bad weather traps worshippers in monastery

Annette Chrysostomou

Kannaviou reservoir becomes ninth to overflow

Jonathan Shkurko

New extreme weather warnings as rain and storms continue (Updated) (Video)

Annette Chrysostomou

Giolou residents protest over road collapse

Gina Agapiou

Man arrested for fraud

Staff Reporter

Changes to tax deductions

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign