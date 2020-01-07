January 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Remand order after house burgled

By Gina Agapiou045

Larnaca court on Tuesday remanded a 33-year-old man for six days in connection with a burglary.

The man was arrested on Monday following a witness testimony against him regarding a burglary that took place overnight on December 30 in Larnaca.

According to the police, unknown suspects broke into the house and stole five computers, one television and one mobile phone totaling to €2,700.

 


