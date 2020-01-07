January 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roads closed due to bad weather

By Jonathan Shkurko021

Severe weather conditions have forced the closure of the following roads in the Nicosia district:
• Alexandroupoleos Street (adjacent to the Strovolos Town Hall)
• Kypriakou Erythrou Stavrou Street (behind the Presidential Palace)
• Ioannis Kapodistrias Street in Lakatamia
• Dionysios Liberas Street in the village of Ergates
• Agios Spyridonas Street in the village of Deftera
• Foinopoulos Street in the village of Deftera
• Nicosia Street in the village of Potamia
• Leontiou Machaira Street in Dali (adjacent to the cemetery)
• Grigori Afxentiou Street in the village of Nisou, north of Pera Chorio
• Theodoros Kolokotronis Street in Dali (adjacent to the Chalkanora Stadium)
• Kotsiati Road in Agia Varvara

In the Morphou district, authorities have closed the following roads:
• Archbishop Makarios Street in the village of Kakopetria
• St. George Street in the village of Kakopetria
• The entry road to the village of Kakopetria Entrance from the main street
• The old road in the village of Kato Moni, which connects it to the village of Agia Marina
• Korakou Bridge in the village of Flasou

Motorists have also been advised to be cautious on the Gourion-Machera and on the Orkontas-Kato Pyrgos roads, due to the presence of rocks on the road.

Also, in the Limassol district, the Vasa Koilani-Malia road has been closed, whereas only four-wheel cars or vehicles fitted with snow chains are allowed in the villages of Prodromos, Platres and Karvouna.

In the Paphos district, the Agios Nikolaos-Milikouri road has been closed to traffic, whereas caution has been advised on the Arminos-Filousa road due to the presence of rocks.

Finally, in the Larnaca district, heavy rainfall has resulted in the flooding of several streets in the village of Kalavasos.

The Kalavasos dam has overflown and the Vasilopotamos river has broken its banks.


Related posts

Valuables and cash worth €50,000 stolen from Ha Potami mansion

Jonathan Shkurko

Extreme weather causes problems islandwide (video)

Annette Chrysostomou

10 Things to do at Cyprus Fintech Expo 3.0

.

British woman to appeal suspended sentence for false rape claim (Update 3)

Nick Theodoulou

Ministerial meeting in Egypt to evaluate developments in Eastern Mediterranean

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Effort to establish the fate of missing persons in Cyprus continues, Presidency Commissioner says

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign