January 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Spehar to meet Anastasiades, Akinci

UN Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar

UN Special Representative to Cyprus and Unficyp head Elizabeth Spehar will meet President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci separately on Thursday, according to her schedule released on Tuesday.

Spehar will meet the two leaders ahead of her visit to the UN Headquarters in New York to discuss the renewal of the Unficyp mandate with the Security Council.

The Security Council is expected to discuss Unficyp on January 20 and is expected to adopt the renewal of the peace mission’s mandate on January 30.

Spehar will meet Anastasiades at 10am and Akinci at 12:30pm. She will leave for New York next week, where she is set to meet with the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean Pierre Lacroix, the five security council members, and the representatives of countries, which will contribute to the peacekeeping force in Cyprus.


