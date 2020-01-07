January 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Suspended sentence for British teen in rape claim case

The British teenager found guilty of faking gang rape claim was sentenced on Monday to four months in jail, suspended for three years.

In a verdict that flabbergasted and incensed the British media the judge found the 19-year-old guilty last Monday of lying about being gang-raped by a group of Israeli tourists in Ayia Napa

The British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he has raised concerns over the treatment of the teenager with the Cypriot authorities.

Local media reports suggested she was to be pardoned by President Nicos Anastasiades but the family said they would not accept this as it would be tantamount to an admission of guilt.

Her lawyers had askedjJudge Michalis Papathanasiou to consider a suspended prison sentence after she was convicted of public mischief last week.

The teenager claimed she was raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in the party town of Ayia Napa on July 17.

She was charged, while the young men, aged between 15 and 20, who were arrested over the incident, were freed after she signed a retraction statement 10 days later.

The woman spent around a month in prison before being granted bail in August.

She maintains she was raped after having consensual sex with one of the Israelis but forced to change her account under pressure from Cypriot police.

The case hinged on a retraction statement signed by the teenager following hours of questioning alone and without legal representation.

 

 


