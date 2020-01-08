Ingredients we’ve become obsessed with over the last decade

By Ella Walker

You may not have been entirely aware of it, but your diet will have changed at least a little bit over the last decade. Compared to the Eighties, Nineties and Noughties, the food you’ve been eating and the ingredients you’ve been sticking in your trolley at the supermarket, will likely have become healthier, more global and less reliant on Findus Crispy Pancakes.

The 2010s have seen major technological advances (think meat-free burgers), huge shifts in our environmental and carbon footprint awareness (hence the rise in wonky veg and veganism), as well as an increased focus on individuals bringing new tastes and cuisines to the masses.

So in celebration, these are the items that may have found their way into your diet over the last 10 years… and who knows what’s to come in the next 10?

Avocado

Smashed, on toast, tucked into tacos, topped with sriracha – if you haven’t had avocado for brunch in the last decade, where have you been?!

Fried chicken

KFC has gone absolutely nowhere, but there’s much more artisanal fried chicken to be found now. Drowned in blue cheese dressing, trussed up with pickles and chillies, served Korean or Japanese-style; fried chicken is now a thing of beauty, not just fished out of a bucket.

Cauliflower

No longer is cauliflower relegated only to cauliflower cheese status. We’ve been roasting it whole, eating the leaves, grating florets to create ‘rice’ or deep frying them and coating them in hot sauce as plant-based ‘wings’.

Turmeric

Whether in golden milk lattes or applied liberally to sauces and curries, turmeric – famed for its health benefits – has been the spice of choice for the 2010s.

Kimchi/sauerkraut

The fermenting craze has not subsided. If we’re not buying jars of kimchi, sauerkraut and pickles, or knocking back glasses of kefir or kombucha, we’re making our own at home.

Bone broth

Yes, it’s just stock, but for a while there many of us were starting our weeks by batch cooking up bone broth, convinced by its supposed strength-giving, digestive system-resetting properties.

Courgette

This humble veg has taken on far more glamorous roles during the last few years. We’ve been spiralizing it, grating it into fritters, deep-frying its flowers and chopping it into matchsticks for pasta and salads. We love it.

Fake meat

Meat-free burgers might once have sounded futuristic, but this decade they’ve become reality. Veggies and carnivores alike have given these fake-meat options a chance – and the taste is pretty promising.

Non-dairy milks

Oat, soy, and nut milks galore – it’s become the norm to have more than just dairy in the fridge.



