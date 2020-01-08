January 8, 2020

Almost a quarter of Cypriots can’t afford to warm their homes

In 2018, 22 per cent of Cypriots reported they could not afford to keep their homes adequately warm, placing them fourth on the list of EU member states whose inhabitants cannot afford adequate heating.

According to Eurostat data published on Tuesday, last year 7 per cent of the EU population said that they could not afford to heat their home sufficiently. This share peaked in 2012 (11 per cent), and has fallen continuously in subsequent years.

The situation in the EU countries varies. The largest share of people who said that they could not afford to keep their home adequately warm was recorded in Bulgaria (34 per cent), followed by Lithuania (28 per cent), Greece (23 per cent), Cyprus (22 per cent), Portugal (19 per cent) and Italy (14 per cent).

In contrast, the lowest shares, around 2 per cent, were recorded in Austria, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Estonia and Sweden.

Though the Cyprus data show many people feel cold in winter nowadays, in 2006, when the data were first recorded, the situation in the country was far more unpleasant, with 33.8 per cent of people saying they could not heat their homes.

At the time, nearly seven out of ten people in Bulgaria, 69.5 per cent of the population, reported they did not have enough money to heat their home adequately.


