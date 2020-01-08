January 8, 2020

Americans view an independent Iran as an obstacle to their hegemony in the Middle East.

A man celebrates after Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in Tehran, Iran, January 8, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee

It seems obvious that the Americans view an independent Iran as an obstacle to their control of the Middle East.

Probably they fear that their influence would be seriously jeopardised if other nations in the region were to have their own ‘independence revolutions” similar to the one that ousted the Shah of Iran in 1979.

Also, with the increasing Russian intervention in the region, and China seeking to establish friendly commercial ties with various governments there, including Iran, we may be beginning to see the end of the American Empire as we know it.

It is just like Eden’s criminal blunder of invading Egypt in 1956 that marked the end of the British Empire.

AtG

