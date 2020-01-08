January 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Archaeological sites to close for conservation work

By Gina Agapiou00
Curium

A number of archaeological sites in Paphos and Limassol will be closed to the public due to scheduled conservation works, the antiquities department announced on Tuesday.

The House of Dionysos in Kato Paphos will be closed for four days from February 10, while the House of Aion, located in the same archaeological park, will be closed on February 17-18.

The House of Eustolios in Curium, Limassol will also be closed for conservation works in February 24-25.


