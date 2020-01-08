January 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Calls for boycott on milk after price increase

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The Cyprus Consumers and Quality of Life Association (Pekpoizo) has called for a boycott of fresh pasteurised milk following a price increase as of January 1.

It called on the pubic to “take on the responsibility of a boycott and to turn to imported or long-life milk,” for which the price is generally under one euro.

“Milk producers are imposing a burden on households, they are showing no consideration for families, this is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated,” a Pekpoizo statement said.

“We can confirm there has been an increase in the price of the milk, but we do not yet know to what extent,” Cyprus Supermarkets Association general manager Andreas Hadjiadamou told Cyprus Mail.

This is the second consecutive year in which milk price has gone up at the beginning of the year, Hadjiadamou added.

Pekpoizo has urged the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) and the government to take on their responsibility and to “find a way to protect Cypriot consumers.”

“The price increase is damaging the citizens of Cyprus,” the organisation said.

“The CPC has the responsibility to watch over issues such as these and to intervene whenever they arise.”

As far as the government’s obligations are concerned, Pekpoizo advised “to introduce a price cap on milk until the CPC has completed an investigation into the matter.”

According to a Eurostat report published in June 2019, consumers in Cyprus pay the highest prices in Europe for milk, cheese and eggs.


Related posts

Archaeological sites to close for conservation work

Gina Agapiou

Almost a quarter of Cypriots can’t afford to warm their homes

Annette Chrysostomou

Demo to protest road tax rise, bad roads in north

Katy Turner

Spehar to meet Anastasiades, Akinci

Peter Michael

Former finance minister named Disy deputy chairman

Elias Hazou

British woman to appeal conviction for false rape claim after receiving suspended sentence (Update 5)

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign