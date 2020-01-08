January 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Celebrations for the Russian New Year in Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou015

Most of us may have been enjoying 2020 for the past eight days but those following the old calendar, Russia included, celebrate it a little later than the rest of the world. Russians have two New Years, one on January 1 and the other on January 14, based on the Orthodox Calendar. Two events are taking place in Paphos and Nicosia to celebrate this Old New Year with the Russians.

Organised by the Russian Cultural Centre, two festive concerts are scheduled with music and dance by the ensemble of the Nizhny Novgorod Provincial Orchestra. The concerts will be held within the framework of the international project Russian Theatre Seasons in Cyprus.

On January 14 at the Archbishop Makarios III Lyceum in Paphos, the first concert, of New Year melodies, will take place. But it’s not just music that the event will offer. The highlight of the evening is said to be the special guest – famous Russian astrologer Tamara Globa, who will give her predictions for 2020.

Two days later, in Nicosia’s Russian Cultural Centre, children are in for a treat with a special concert with funny characters and dolls. This performance starts at 6pm and is €10 for adults and €5 for children.

 

Old New Year in Cyprus

Two concerts celebrating Russian New Year. January 14. Archbishop Makarios III Lyceum, Paphos. 7.30pm. January 16. Russian Cultural Centre, Nicosia. 6pm. Tickets: www.soldoutticketbox.com/

 


Related posts

New exhibition looks at how photos have aged

Eleni Philippou

Youth poetry slam: teenagers compete to show edge

Eleni Philippou

‘Joker’ leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

Reuters News Service

Silky scarf: a music night for lute and guitar

Eleni Philippou

Weekly meditation classes

Eleni Philippou

Film review: Jumanji: The Next Level ***

Preston Wilder
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign