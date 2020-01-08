January 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus to shelter US citizens if needed due to conflict with Iran

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The goverment spokesman

Cyprus will host US diplomatic missions and US citizens if the situation in Iran deteriorates and authorities consider the scenario an emergency.

According to a statement released by Government Spokesman Kyriakos Koushios, Cyprus has accepted to act as a temporary emergency response unit in case of emergency, responding positively to a request made by US military officials.

“Cyprus has provided facilities for humanitarian operations based on requests from third countries within and outside the EU and will continue to do so as a factor of stability and security in the region,” Koushios said.

“Our country has a very strategic geographical position and excellent relationships with several states in the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern regions.”

Towards the end of 2018, there were rumours in Cyprus of the existence of an American airbase, likely used for humanitarian purposes.

However, those were quickly dismissed by Anastasiades at the time.


