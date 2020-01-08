January 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drought plans remain in place despite dams filling up

By George Psyllides00
Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis

The government will not suspend plans to tackle the drought despite the heavy rainfall, which is expected to fill water reservoirs to capacity, Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the island’s biggest dam, Kouris, which has overflowed, along with several others, Kadis said Cyprus’ reservoirs were currently at 97 per cent of capacity and were expected to reach 100 per cent.

Twelve of the 18 large dams were full and three more were expected to overflow this week.

“In any case, this does not mean that our plans to tackle the drought will either slow down or be suspended,” he said.

Kadis said the plan drafted by the government is being implemented to the letter with important infrastructure projects underway to ensure there is enough drinking water and plenty for irrigation.


