Emirates’ special baggage allowance offer during Dubai Shopping Festival

Dubai Shopping Festival marks its 25th anniversary this year and Emirates has an exclusive offer for Cypriot travelers to benefit from their visit to one of the best and most unique shopping festivals around the globe. Cypriot passengers can shop at the Dubai Shopping Festival and take advantage of the Emirates’ offer for 10 kg of extra baggage allowance.

The offer is available for bookings made until the 1st of February for Economy Class travel from Dubai to Larnaka until the 5th of February 2020. Shopping lovers can now fulfil their dreams as the offer gives the opportunity to explore the amazing malls of Dubai, purchase favourite brands at low prices and live the experience of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

The Festival is an unparalleled cultural and shopping experience which features a wide range of options along with film screenings, impressive street plays, kids’ events, musicals and many more activities. With this special Emirates’ offer, Cypriot travelers can have their retail therapy and bring more back home without any additional cost.

Emirates passengers across all classes can enjoy the airline’s award-winning in-flight entertainment system with 4,500 channels of the latest movies, music and programmes. Customers can also enjoy complimentary beverages and regionally inspired meals, as well as the warm hospitality of the airline’s multi-cultural cabin crew.

