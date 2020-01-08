Two more reservoirs overflow while Kalavassos finds a river where a road used to be

Two more large reservoirs – Kouris and Evretou – filled up between Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the overall water level in the reservoirs close to 100 per cent, while problems resulted from the overflowing water.

Kalavassos residents on Wednesday, meanwhile, woke up to find a river where a road had been for many years after heavy rainfall on Tuesday resulted in the flooding of several streets in the village.

This is only the second time in 50 years so much water has flooded onto the road, residents of the area said after the Kalavassos reservoir overflowed on January 6.

The last time there was that much water on the road was before the reservoir was built, one of them said. A similar event took place 35 years ago but not to the same extent they said.

“The road will not empty until March or at least late in February,” a resident said. “Now that the dam has overflowed water will continue to come down from the hills even if the rain stops.

“This used to be a river and the river is taking its normal way down to the sea.”

Kouris reservoir, the largest in Cyprus, overflowed for only the third time since its construction in 1988 on Tuesday night.

The reservoir, which has a capacity of 115 million cubic metres of water, overflowed for the first time on March 4, 2004, and it took eight years for it to happen again on April 6, 2012.

Eight years later, many residents watched as it happened again, and it is expected that many more will visit in the coming days.

Last year at the same time, the reservoir was just 17.4 per cent full.

In the early hours of Wednesday, another dam, Evretou in the Paphos area near Polis Chrysochous, also overflowed.

Evretou is the third largest reservoir and has a capacity of 24 million cubic metres of water. Built in 1986, it last filled in April 2019 and before that in January 2012.

It is the sixth reservoir to reach capacity in the Paphos district after Pomos, Argakas, Asprokremmos, Arminou and Kannaviou as heavy rain has hit Paphos in particular.

The road from Polis Chysochous hospital to the camping site had to be closed as a precaution and the Paphos fire service was called to help with rain related incidents five times between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police are urging drivers to be careful as branches, stones and other debris have been transported by torrents of water in the area and have accumulated on and next to roads.

The overall level of water in the reservoirs stands at 94.6 per cent.



