Our View: Soleimani strike underlines Trump’s slapdash MidEast policy

It was extremely surprising that even Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, felt obliged to distance his government from the assassination of Iran’s military commander Qassem Soleimani. Netanyahu, President Donald Trump’s most faithful supporter on the international stage, said at a meeting of his security cabinet on Monday that the assassination of Soleimani was “an American event,” that “we were not involved in and we should not be dragged into it.”

Ironically, Netanyahu had for years been talking up the threat of Iran and calling for action to be taken against it, but now that Trump has decided to strike, he wants no part of it. He recognises the dangers posed to the Middle East by the killing of Soleimani. President Trump and his advisors are the only people in the world not publicly acknowledging the danger they have put the broader Middle East in with last Friday’s drone strike.

US actions tell a different story, however, with the Bataan amphibious group ready, equipped with Harrier jets, reportedly ordered to move to the Middle East while 3,000 airborne troops were on the way to Kuwait. B-52 bombers, CNN reported, were sent to a base in the Indian Ocean for potential use in the Middle East. While the US was intent on stepping up its military presence in the Middle East, on Sunday the Parliament of Iraq, in response to the drone strike that took place in Baghdad, called on the US to withdraw all its troops from the country, there to fight Isis.

The US-led task-force in Iraq wrote to the Iraqi government on Monday informing it that withdrawal preparations would begin right away but shortly afterwards the defence secretary announced there were no such plans. This was indicative of the confusion and lack of coherence that has marked the Trump administration’s policy in the Middle East. No US allies were informed about the planned drone strike on Soleimani (nor was Congress), underlining the slapdash and arbitrary way the US acts under Trump.

It was not only Israel that distanced itself from the drone strike. Nato general-secretary Jens Stoltenberg said this was a US decision, stating that “it is not a decision taken by the global coalition, nor Nato.” He also said Nato suspended its training mission in Iraq. France’s foreign minister, meanwhile, warned that without urgent action to defuse tension the threat of a new war in the Middle East would become a real possibility. Hearing the threats being issued by Tehran – it said medium and long-range missiles would be used against US bases in revenge strikes – added to fears of an escalation.

The Western allies of the US have urged restraint but this seems to be falling on deaf ears while it is becoming increasingly clear that President Trump ordered the drone strike without considering the consequences or having any follow-up plan.



