Over 3,000 to cast vote for new Napa mayor

Over 3,000 people are eligible to vote in the election for the new Ayia Napa mayor on Sunday, the Central Election Service announced on Wednesday.

The seat was vacated last month after incumbent Yiannis Karousos was appointed transport minister.

In total, 3,334 persons are eligible to vote, of which 2,687 are Cypriots and 647 citizens of other EU countries. To vote, electors need to present their electoral booklet, ID, or their registration document for the current election.

EU citizens from other countries should present their Member of the European Union registration certificate (MEU1) or their Alien Registration Certificate (A.R.C).

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 6pm with a break between 12-1pm.


