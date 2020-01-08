January 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Parts of Limassol without water after supply pipe damage

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Supply pipe was damaged as a result of the Yermasoyia dam overflow.

The Limassol Water Board has announced that parts of the town are currently without water after the supply pipe was damaged as a result of the Yermasoyia dam overflow.

The damage to the pipe has affected parts of Ayios Athanasios municipality, north of Charalambos Evagorou Street as far as Sfalangiotissa Monastery and from the road towards Mathicoloni to the easternmost side of the Panthea area.

Parts of Phinikaria and Mouttagiaka villages have also been affected.

Limassol Water Board staff are working to fix the damage and to make alternative arrangements to supply affected areas.


