January 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Pensioner jailed on abuse charges

By George Psyllides00

A 71-year-old man was jailed for 12 months on Wednesday after he was found guilty of abusing a minor between 1986 and 1987, when she was 11.

The case was reported to the authorities in 2015.

The 71-year-old was charged with seven counts of indecent assault.

He was given 12 months on each count, but the sentences will run concurrently.

 


