January 8, 2020

Police chief to stay on for another six months

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Police chief, Kypros Michaelides

President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday extended police chief Kypros Michaelides’ term in office by an additional six months as he was due to retire.

“The President’s decision to extend my term until June 30 is an honour and a confirmation of his confidence in the work that has been done,” Michaelides said.

“I have undertaken the role of Chief of Police at a difficult time for the force with increased responsibilities, obligations, many expectations and justified demands from our society and I’m proud of what I have achieved.

“We have taken steps to regain the confidence of the community and address shortcomings and weaknesses within police departments all over the country.

“During my time in office, I have acted on the basis of meritocracy and good governance, asking all of our members to be fully committed to their duties.

“I want to reiterate my full support to the police force for their incredible professionalism.

“At the same time, I recognise that continuous effort is needed, as our work for a safer society, the fight against crime and the protection of citizens cannot stop.

“So, in the next months, I will continue to work with the same determination and team spirit with all my colleagues,” he continued.

Michaelides was appointed chief on May 6, 2019 after his predecessor Zacharias Chrysostomou was dismissed over the force’s perceived failures to properly investigate the cases of missing women in the past three years who eventually turned out to be victims of a serial killer.


