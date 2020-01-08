January 8, 2020

Cyprus

Police looking into sudden death of domestic worker

By Gina Agapiou00

Police are looking into the sudden death of a domestic worker on Monday in Paphos.

The Health Insurance Organisation on Wednesday called for an investigation to determine the circumstances of the 48-year-old’s death after she was examined and sent back home by doctors at Paphos general hospital.

The domestic worker died early on Monday in an ambulance taking her to Paphos hospital. She visited the hospital’s emergency department the previous night experiencing intense pain.

The employers of the woman asked for a cardiologist to examine her, but she was released without seeing one.

The woman woke up with intense pain the next morning and finally died before arriving at the hospital.

Spokesperson for the state health services organisation (Okypy) Charalambos Charilaou told the Cyprus News Agency the organisation had been informed about the incident.

Charilaou added the general manager of Limassol-Paphos was asked to assign an official to investigate the conditions of the woman’s examination and assessment.

 


