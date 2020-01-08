January 8, 2020

Rain makes Avakas gorge path dangerous

file photo of the path running alside the gorge

The forestry department warned the public on Wednesday to avoid going to the Avakas gorge in the Akamas due to the increased water flow.

Access to the Avakas gorge is via a path which runs along the bank of Avga river but this is now dangerous after the heavy rainfall in the gorge.

The department urges public to avoid using that path for their own safety, until further notice.

 


Staff Reporter

