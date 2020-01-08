January 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roads closed in Limassol and Paphos

By Staff Reporter

Police on Wednesday announced several road closures due to severe weather conditions in Limassol and Paphos.

Vasilias street in Pano Polemidia is closed due to flooding while a minor landslide has hampered access to Lofou street in Kouris.

Roudia river in Paphos has burst its banks leading to the closure of the road connecting Vretsia and Ayios Nikolaos near Roudia bridge.

The street near Evretou river from Polis Chrysochou hospital to the camping site of the town is also closed.

Meanwhile in Nicosia the water level in Pedieos river has dropped, allowing Alexandroupoleos street opposite Strovolos municipality and Erithrou Stavrou street behind the Presidential Palace to reopen to traffic after being closed on Tuesday.


Staff Reporter

