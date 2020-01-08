January 8, 2020

Stowaway found dead at Paris airport after Ivory Coast flight – airline

The body of a stowaway has been found in the landing gear of an aircraft that landed in Paris after a flight from the Ivory Coast in West Africa, carrier Air France said on Wednesday.

France‘s national airline said an investigation was underway.

Air France confirms that the lifeless body of a stowaway was found in the landing gear compartment of the aircraft operating flight AF703 from Abidjan to Paris-Charles de Gaulle on 7 January 2020.” Air France said in a statement.

Air France expressed its “deepest sympathy and compassion at this human tragedy”.

Air France declined to comment on French media reports that the stowaway was a child. A source in the office of the local prosecutor leading the investigation said she was not aware of the stowaway’s age or identity.


