Urgent review of how rape cases are dealt with by the Cyprus police vital

Thank goodness the judge showed some mercy in his sentencing and this young woman can return home to family and treatment for her PTSD.

My gut feeling about this case having lived and worked as a doctor for 39 years in this largely amazing island, that she was probably raped following initial consensual sexual intercourse.

What followed simply was a travesty of all that is fair and just.

I urge her to appeal and believe she has a reasonable chance to clear her name.

I urge the public, Parliament, NGO’s and other groups including the Cyprus Bar Association and CYMA of which I am a member, to push for an urgent review of how rape cases are dealt with by the police and the courts.

I accept that Cyprus in not alone in dealing anachronistically with these cases but Cyprus is the place I live and care about.

DrJBS

