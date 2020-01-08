January 8, 2020

Weather affecting mail in mountain areas

The postal services on Wednesday said poor weather conditions are delaying mail deliveries in mountainous areas.

Adverse weather and driving conditions will delay both delivery and collection of post, the department said.

 


