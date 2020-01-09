Aristo Developers: Pioneering Ahead, And Looking Forward to 2020 With Strong Optimism

With a track record of consistency and confidence spanning beyond 40 years, Aristo Developers is an undisputable leader in the field of land development in Cyprus and continues its drive to grow by designing and constructing projects of international dimension supporting the economy of the country.
During 2019 Aristo Developers was awarded with several International awards such as the “Best Residential Developers 2019” award after competing against the best property professionals across Europe. Leading the Cyprus Property Market for 40 years now, Aristo Developers was recognized for its unparalleled level of quality, superior service and excellent customer satisfaction. The International Finance’s Real Estate Awards recognize excellence in the Residential and Commercial property space in emerging markets. The real estate sector is challenging and determined by a variety of external factors, demanding a mix of customer-friendliness and innovation to remain relevant.
Throughout 2019, the company participated in a plethora of international exhibitions and forums and organised a series of informative seminars across the globe, promoting Aristo Developers’ diverse property portfolio in Cyprus, the island’s promising future and investment suitability.
One of the Company’s key attributes is their ability to issue and transfer title deeds to satisfied homeowners after their properties have been delivered. Over the last five years (2015 – 2019), the Company has successfully completed over 2,000 property transfers to homeowners who have trusted Aristo Developers with their properties. At present, the Company has over 800 title deeds which are ready to be transferred to existing owners.
With offices in Cyprus, Russia, China, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Egypt, Aristo Developers has distinguished itself as the preferred choice of foreign buyers wishing to invest in the real estate sector in Cyprus.
With a steadfast approach, Aristo Developers is determined to continue its expansion strategy into 2020 by launching and developing new projects – pioneering ahead and evolving dynamically based on its core principles and values of which the Company was originally founded.