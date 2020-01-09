January 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Restaurant & Bar Review

Bar review: O’Neills Irish Bar and Grill, Paphos

By Bejay Browne01

If you’re looking for a fun night out in a pub with a great atmosphere and live music, then O’Neills Irish bar and grill on the Tomb of the Kings road in Paphos is a top choice.

Established in 2002, O’Neills is a firm favourite with residents of all nationalities and holidaymakers. It offers a good selection of drinks, friendly staff and home cooked, value-for-money dishes including a popular Sunday Lunch. Portion sizes are generous and ingredients are fresh.

Decked out in a traditional pub style, O’Neills is set back from the busy Tomb of the Kings road. At the front is ample parking and an outdoor terrace, a great place to soak up the sun.

There is a good choice of local and international beers and ales including: Carling, Fosters, Caffreys, Peroni and Guinness. Draught beers on tap start at €1.50. Bottled beers include Paulaner, Budweiser, Stella Artois and Hoegaarden and are priced from €2.50. Smoothies, coffees and soft drinks are also available in addition to cider, wines and spirits and well-made cocktails.

This is also a good bar to watch live football matches and other sporting events if that’s your thing, and a number of wall mounted screens show all of the top events.

The venue is quite large and boasts an indoor stage area. The interior has undergone a recent revamp and is bright and airy and kept tidy and clean.

As you would hope, an array of bar stools around the bar and at some of the tables are comfortable and wooden tables provide ample space to spread out for an afternoon or evening visit. The floor is tiled, no sticky old beer sodden carpets here, and an outdoor conservatory area is also available.

This is a family friendly venue and children are welcome. O’Neills is also a good place to visit for large parties and all sorts of private functions can be catered for.

 

O’Neills Irish Bar and Grill

Where: Tomb of the Kings Road, Paphos

When: 7 days a week from 9am until late

Contact: 26 935888

How much: O’Neills burger €7.95, small Guinness €2, Cocktails from €4.50, Cappuccino €3


Related posts

Restaurant review: Pizzeria Al Borgo, Limassol

CM Guest Columnist

Get walking for a good cause

Alix Norman

Celebrations for the Russian New Year in Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

New exhibition looks at how photos have aged

Eleni Philippou

Youth poetry slam: teenagers compete to show edge

Eleni Philippou

‘Joker’ leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign