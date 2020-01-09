January 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Body mix-up in north

By Evie Andreou045

A Turkish Cypriot family living in the north were devastated when they discovered they had been given the wrong person to bury after their own relative had accidentally been given to a British family living in Kyrenia. That family had already buried the man thinking he was their own beloved person.

According to Turkish Cypriot media reports the family of Nazim Salih who passed away a few days ago was given the wrong person to bury when they went to Kyrenia hospital on Wednesday to pick up their deceased relative’s body.

It emerged that Salih’s body had been delivered to the family of a British man that had gone to pick up their own relative for burial. Salih had been buried in a British cemetery, reports said.

The hospital was to make arrangements to exhume Salih’s body and deliver it to his family to bury.

The confusion was reportedly caused because the British man’s family had not checked whether their relative’s body was truly him.

 


