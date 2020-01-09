January 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus ranks fourth lowest in the EU for breast cancer testing

By Staff Reporter00

By Niki Charalambous

Cyprus ranks fourth lowest in the European Union for breast cancer testing, according to statistics published by Eurostat on Thursday.

The rates recorded up to 2017 show that 34.8 per cent of women in Cyprus received a mammography test.

The report refers to the rate of women aged 50-69 that were tested for breast cancer using the mammography method within the past two years.

According to Eurostat, the rates fluctuate widely from 0.2 per cent in Romania (2015) to 82.1 per cent in Denmark (2016).

Based on national prevention programmes, it was recorded that eight member states performed a screening test for breast cancer with the lowest rates recorded in Romania (0.2 per cent in 2015), Bulgaria (20.6 per cent) and Slovakia (30.7 per cent).

In contrast, in Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom 75 per cent and above of women had breast cancer screening.

 


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Pope expresses hopes for Cyprus reunification talks

Evie Andreou

Hospitals ‘will be 90 per cent autonomous’ by end of 2020

George Psyllides

Phone-tapping bill crucial to crime prevention says president

Evie Andreou

Temporary solution for collapsed Polis road, clean up at Kalavasos

Annette Chrysostomou

Over 70 drivers booked in Paphos in one night

Jonathan Shkurko

Man remanded for computer theft

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign