January 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Events justify renewal of Unficyp mandate, president says

By George Psyllides00

President Nicos Anastasiades said Thursday he believed the report on the UN force in Cyprus would contain important events justifying renewal of its mandate.

“I believe it would at least include important events affecting the situation in Cyprus and which fully justify the peacekeeping force remaining in Cyprus,” the president said after a meeting with UN special representative Elizabeth Spehar.

Anastasiades said it was a useful and constructive meeting that focused on the current goings-on in Cyprus ahead of the decision on the renewal of the peacekeeping force’s mandate.

“I raised certain issues, which of course must be included in the report so as to have objectivity as regards the events and the state of play,” the president said.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to discuss Unficyp on January 20.

Spehar said she will also hold meetings in Washington DC with state department officials, members of congress, and others.

She was scheduled to meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci later Thursday.


