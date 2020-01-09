Haris Sitzoglou joins AXIA’s Investment Banking Team

AXIA Ventures Group (“AXIA”) announces the appointment of Mr. Haris Sitzoglou as Managing Director in the Investment Banking Division.
Mr. Haris Sitzoglou joins AXIA, bringing with him in-depth global experience in the investment banking, capital markets and broader financial services industry.
Prior to joining AXIA, Mr. Sitzoglou spent 10 years with Crédit Agricole CIB (CACIB), most recently as an Executive Director within the Leveraged Finance Group in London and Paris. Previously he was a Director within Debt Capital Markets in London, focusing on sub-investment grade transactions. Throughout his career at CACIB, he has been involved in origination, structuring and execution of over €100bn equivalent of transactions including capital raisings, acquisition financings, LBOs and liability management exercises for family and private equity owned companies, as well as listed corporates across a broad range of sectors. During the last four years, he has been focusing mainly on Southern Europe, being instrumental towards establishing CACIB’s leading position with clients, particularly in Italy.
Mr. Sitzoglou has worked for clients across European geographies, including, among others countries, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Switzerland and Poland, as well as with US and Asian clients in the past. He started his career with CACIB at the credit trading desk. Prior to CACIB, Mr. Sitzoglou worked at a VC-backed unsecured lending platform as a risk and investment analyst. In this role he was responsible for loan portfolio analysis and reporting, while also participating as a regular member of the Risk Committee. Mr. Sitzoglou holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece and an MSc in Risk Management and Financial Engineering from Imperial College Business School, London, UK.
Mr. Alexandros Argyros, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking of AXIA, stated the following: “We are very excited to welcome Haris to the AXIA family. His substantial and diverse background will further strengthen our team and enable us to continue servicing our clients with the same high standards we always have. I extend a warm welcome to Haris and wish him a long and prosperous career within our Firm.”