January 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Local golfers aiming to win Severis Cyprus Junior Open

The event will be hosted by the Elea Estate Golf Club near Paphos next month

A strong international field will take part in this year’s Nicos Severis Cyprus Junior Open being held at the Elea Estate Golf Club near Paphos from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 February.

However, some young local golfers are aiming to keep the championship in Cyprus and following a most successful year, they have every reason to be hopeful.

During 2019 these boys ran up an impressive record. Between them they won the silver medal in the European Team Shield Championship (2 out of the 4 members of the national men’s team were juniors), won the Nations Cup – Hellenic Int’l Jr Championship (team), second place in the Hellenic Int’l Jr Championship (individual), won the Cyprus-Greece Friendship Cup, 1st and 2nd places in the Aegean National Men’s Championship, 1st and 2nd in the National Order of Merit (Men) Division 1 Gross, 1st and 2nd in the National Order of Merit (Men) Net, 2nd in the National Order of Merit (Men) Division 2 Gross, and 1st in the Special Olympics Cyprus Open

However, they won’t have it all their own way. The Tournament attracts a very strong field from all over Europe and beyond. Recent winners have come from Ukraine, Germany and Austria.

Since its inception eight years ago, the Severis Cyprus Junior Open has gone from strength to strength. It is now a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event attracting ever stronger fields and producing golf of the highest quality so we may again expect some stunning performances from the young competitors.

For further information, contact: Nick Rossides 99629267 or Phanos Pitiris 99347816


