January 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man attacked while asleep in his bed

By Annette Chrysostomou0138

A man was seriously injured after being attacked while asleep in his home in Larnaca shortly after Wednesday midnight.

According to police, two unknown persons entered the bedroom where the man was sleeping together with his girlfriend and hit him on the head with flashlights.

The injured man was taken to Larnaca hospital where he was diagnosed with serious injuries to various parts of his face.

The two attackers had not covered their faces but the injured man reported to police he could not see who hit him because he was blinded by the light of the flashlights.

He told police officers he does not suspect anybody and does not know whether the perpetrators entered his apartment to beat him up or rob him.

 


