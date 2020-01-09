January 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man remanded for computer theft

By Staff Reporter018

A second suspect has been remanded on suspicion of stealing almost €3,000 worth of electronic devices from a house in Larnaca.

Larnaca court on Wednesday remanded a 21-year-old man for five days following the six-day remand of a 33-year-old man the previous day in connection with the same case.

According to the police, unknown suspects broke into a house early Christmas Eve and stole five computers, one television and one mobile phone totalling to €2,700.

Both suspects were arrested following a witness testimony against them during investigations into the burglary.

 


