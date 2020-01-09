January 9, 2020

Man Utd lose Maguire to hip injury

By Reuters News Service010
An extended absence for the world's most expensive defender is yet another injury blow to the struggling Red Devils

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after scans showed the centre-back tore his hip muscle in Saturday’s goalless draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers, British media have reported.

Maguire, who was signed by United for 80 million pounds in the close season, suffered a blow to his leg in the first half of the FA Cup third round match but played the full 90 minutes.

That aggravated the injury, and the 26-year-old failed a fitness test before missing Tuesday’s League Cup semi-final first leg 3-1 defeat by rivals Manchester City, with Phil Jones in the backline.

A return date has not been announced yet, and his injury will be a blow to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose side play five more matches in January – including the FA Cup replay away and the second leg of the League Cup semi-final at Etihad Stadium.

Centre-backs Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo are still sidelined for United with injuries while midfielders Paul Pogba (ankle surgery) and Scott McTominay (knee) will not return until February.

United, fifth in the league standings, host bottom side Norwich City on Saturday.


