January 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

More educational programmes needed in prison says House committee

By Gina Agapiou00
The central prison

More educational programmes are needed in prison to help with inmates’ reintegration into society, the House Education committee said on Wednesday.

MPs on the committee called on the ministries of justice and education to prepare additional educational programmes to help prisoners.

Chairman Disy’s Kyriakos Hadjiyiannis said there has been a change of mentality within the prison system and congratulated its officials on achieving this.

“An amount of 75 percent of prisoners attend or study in different educational programmes in prison,” the chairman said. “There is tremendous progress and development,” he added.

Diko’s Pavlos Mylonas said “Central prison is doing an excellent job” but explained that “society must motivate employers to resolve the employment issue for those people as soon as possible.”

Despite the successful prison education, Solidarity Movement’s Michalis Giorgallas referred to the problem of overpopulation in Cyprus’ prison. He said it must be resolved immediately and suggested to give alternative sentences for minor crimes.

 


Related posts

Plenum to vote on bill allowing police to use phone surveillance

George Psyllides

Ministers underline opposition to Turkey’s moves in Libya

George Psyllides

Over 3,000 to cast vote for new Napa mayor

Gina Agapiou

Pensioner jailed on abuse charges

George Psyllides

Drought plans remain in place despite dams filling up

George Psyllides

Expedited passport applications put on hold

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign