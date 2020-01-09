January 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 70 drivers booked in Paphos in one night

By Jonathan Shkurko040

A total of 73 drivers were booked for various driving offences during a police safety campaign in the Paphos district on Wednesday night

A woman who tested positive for driving under the influence of drugs was arrested.

Police stopped a total of 115 cars and 73 drivers were booked, 43 for speeding and the rest for other offences, like failure to renew their road tax, no insurance and not wearing a seat belt.

The safety campaign is still ongoing.


