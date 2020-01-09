Plans to shoot second big-budget film in Cyprus

Dimitri Logothetis, the producer/director who just completed Jiu Jitsu starring Nicholas Cage, the first film shot in Cyprus under the new cash rebate programme is now looking to shoot another film on the island, Man of War, with a major action actor.
Logothetis has secured more than $250m (€225m) from another film promotion fund and wants to use half of it for film production in Cyprus.
While in Cyprus a few weeks ago, he met with a key minister, as well as the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency, to discuss this new fund and the requirements necessary to bring such a big film production to Cyprus.
Logothetis is already in pre-production on one film, Man of War, which was approved by the Cyprus Invest committee last year, and which he’s planning to shoot in late March or April of this year.
Man of War is written by Gary Scott Thompson who wrote and created the $5bn Fast and Furious film franchise.
Logothetis will direct and produce with Todd Garner former president of Disney, and producer of the new Mortal Kombat, as well as such films like xXx, with Vin Diesel, Knight and Day with Tom Cruise, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop with Kevin James. Chris Economides will also produce Man of War.
Garner and Logothetis are in talks with a major action actor – so far unnamed – to star in the film.
Man of War will be distributed by Highland Film Group, who distributed Jiu Jitsu. Highland has also distributed such films as Escape Plan with Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Axis Sally with Al Pacino, Braven with Jason Momoa, and Machine Gun Preacher with Gerard Butler.
Invest Cyprus has exclusive responsibility for the development of the audiovisual industry and the chair of the Incentive Plan application committee (EASO).
Invest Cyprus in cooperation with the Cyprus Tourism Organisation, and the government’s press and information office organised last year, the first-ever film summit in which over 120 delegates participated including producers and directors from Hollywood, Pinewood and Bollywood.
During the summit, the island promoted itself internationally to investors, dubbing the incentive plan ‘Olivewood’.