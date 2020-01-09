January 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police arrest woman for driving under influence of drugs

By Gina Agapiou00

A 28-year-old woman was detained early Thursday in Paphos for driving under the influence of drugs and not having a valid driver’s licence.

The woman was arrested after a chase on Eleftherios Venizelos Avenue just after midnight. It followed her running a red light and failure to stop when flagged down by police.

When police caught up with her, they found out she was driving without a licence or insurance.

The woman also failed a preliminary narco-test, police said.

An additional sample was taken for a further analysis by the state laboratory.

She was charged released pending the lab results.


