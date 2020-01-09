January 9, 2020

Police investigate death of woman in Paralimni

Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman who was found unconscious in her home in Paralimni on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 1pm the woman, a Greek national, called her aunt and told her she was feeling unwell.

The aunt went to the woman’s house and began knocking on the door, but there was no response.

Police also arrived on the scene at about the same time, and managed to gain entry into the house. On entering, they found the young woman lying on the floor, unconscious.

An ambulance rushed the woman to Famagusta general hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Paralimni police have ruled out foul play at this time.

A post-mortem will be carried out on Friday to determine the precise cause of death.

 


