January 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roads closed

By Staff Reporter00
Police on Thursday evening were advising the public that all roads leading to the Troodos mountains were open only to vehicles equipped with anti-skid chains or four-wheel drive.

Police said also the following roads were closed to all vehicles: Milikouri-Ayios Nikolaos; the bridge between the villages of Korakou and Flasou; the bridge next to the Peristerona primary school.

The Pedoulas-Prodromou and Prodromou-Trooditissa roads were open to all vehicles, though motorists were advised to be careful due to the slippery conditions.

In Paphos district, the stretch of the Paphos-Polis road, from the intersection of Stroumbi-Kathikas to the intersection with the road leading to the village of Simou, was closed for repair works.

During the repair works, expected to last about two months, access to Polis from Paphos is available from the Stroumbi-Kathikas-Droushia-Prodromi road, as well as from the Polemi-Ayios Dimitrianos-Lasa-Simou road.

Motorists can get updates on road conditions via the police’s application or on the police website at www.cypruspolicenews.com.

 


Staff Reporter

