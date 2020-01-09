January 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roads update

By Annette Chrysostomou082

Police have warned that problems on roads in the mountains due to snowfall persist and in their Thursday morning bulletin urged drivers to be extremely careful.

All roads to Troodos are accessible only to 4×4 vehicles and those equipped with snow chains. This is also valid for the following roads:

Pedhoulas – Prodromos

Pinewood – Kakopetria

Prodromos – Platres

Prodromos – Lemithou

The following remain closed to all vehicles:

Milikouri – Ayios Nicolaos

The bridge between Korakou and Flasou

The old road from Kato Moni to Ayia Marina Xyliotou

The bridge next to the Peristerona primary school

The road from Kakopetria to Karvounas is open to all traffic but is slippery.

In the Paphos region, the road from Paphos  to Polis Chysochous near Giolou has been closed for repairs for two months.

On Thursday morning, the height of snow on top of the highest mountain peaks was 1.20 metre.


