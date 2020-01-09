Temporary solution for collapsed Polis road, clean up at Kalavassos

A protest by residents living near the section of the Paphos-Polis road which collapsed in the recent bad weather prompted a change of heart by authorities on Thursday who had announced they would be closing the road for two months for repairs.

The transport ministry announced that they would instead widening the road at the spot where a section had collapsed.

Demonstrators on Thursday gathered at the spot where the road had been closed. The 40 to 50 residents had already protested the road closure on Wednesday and tried to remove the concrete blocks placed to shut off access.

They argued the closure would be a huge inconvenience for those commuting to Paphos.

Head of the community council Stavros Vrachnos said the road could remain open with a traffic light directing traffic and said works could be carried out on one lane while the second would remain open for passing traffic.

Mayor of Miliou, Eva Chrysanthou, also referred to the inconvenience for residents and visitors. She said the people in the area felt they were being excluded and ignored.

In statements, head of the public works Socrates Zapitis initially apologised for the inconvenience, adding there was no other option.

The aim is, he said, “is to get the project done in as little time as possible”.

Later, it was announced the road will be widened temporarily, using a private plot of land next to the road.

On Wednesday, drivers from Paphos to Polis Chrysochous were asked to make detours via the Stroumbi-Kathikas-Droushia-Prodromi road or the Polemi-Ayios Demetrianos-Lasa-Simou road.

Solutions for rain related problems were also underway in Kalavasos village on Thursday, where a road turned into a river after the overflow of the Kalavasos dam late on Monday.

According to Larnaca district administration officer Odysseas Hadjistefanou, debris at two bridges was cleared away, allowing the water to flow.

“A water pipeline broke under a bridge, and we are working with the water development department on creating a bypass,” he added.

The electricity authority was also about to restore power in some of the flooded houses in the village on Thursday, something which was deemed to be too dangerous before because of the amount of water.



