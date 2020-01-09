January 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
World

Ukraine considering several possibilities behind Iran plane crash

By Reuters News Service056
January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the government was considering several possible causes of a plane crash in Iran, which killed 176 citizens of 7 countries.

The Ukraine International Airline jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday. Among the victims were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, three Germans and three Britons.

In a television statement Zelenskiy asked people to refrain from manipulation, speculation, conspiracy theories and hasty evaluations regarding Iran plane crash. He also declared Jan. 9 a day of national mourning.

Zelenskiy, who on Wednesday ended a visit to Oman, laid flowers at the airport of Boryspil, where the crashed plane was based.

“Undoubtedly, the priority for Ukraine is to identify the causes of the plane crash. We will surely find out the truth. For this purpose, a thorough and independent investigation will be conducted in accordance with international law,” Zelenskiy said.


He said that he would speak by telephone with the Iranian president to step up cooperation in investigating the crash.

The cause of the disaster is still unknown. Ukraine’s embassy in Iran on Wednesday dropped an initial reference to engine failure as the cause of the crash.

It said in a second statement that the causes had not been disclosed and that any previous comments were not official.

Iranian investigators said on Thursday that the airliner was on fire immediately before crashing.

The report, by Iran’s civil aviation organisation, cited witnesses on the ground and in a passing aircraft flying at high altitude as saying the jet was on fire while still aloft.


Related posts

Trump pulls back from more military action in Iran crisis, promises new sanctions

Reuters News Service

Most Puerto Ricans without power, many sleep outdoors after quakes

Reuters News Service

Australia issues new evacuation alerts as monster bushfires regenerate

Reuters News Service

Italy slaps curbs on cars as pollution chokes cities

Reuters News Service

Technical problems behind deadly crash of Boeing jet in Iran

Reuters News Service

Prince Harry and wife Meghan to “step back” from being senior royals

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign