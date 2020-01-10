January 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Aquifers needed to avoid water waste in periods of high rainfall

By CM Reader's View06
Kalavasos (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

During times when there is plenty of water, Cyprus should embark on a programme of aquifer storage and recovery, injecting water in the aquifers to recover it at a later stage.

The added bonus would be do reduce saline intrusion in the aquifers, by pushing it out towards the coast.

It is not impossible, other countries do it with success and it would be a good way not to waste surplus water arising from high rainfall.

Our View: Minister right to warn of drought in times of plenty


